Roles focused on diversity, equity and inclusion increased by 55% following calls for change in 2020.

However at the end of last year, 33% of DEI jobs were eliminated in layoffs as opposed to 21% of non DEI positions that were lost.

Felicia Joy co-teaches Culture as a Competitive Business Advantage and Culture: A Competitive Business Asset or Risk. She weighs in on the current corporate efforts.

You can find more on her work at joygrotto.com.