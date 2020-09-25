This teacher gets creative by taking his students on a virtual field trip



It’s a new school year and while so many teachers are faced with teaching virtually from their homes or empty classrooms, one teacher in south suburban Oak Forest took his American history class on the road.



Mike Brown has been a teacher for 28 years. The last 20 he spent at Oak Forest High School with American history as his specialty. This fall, with his students stuck at home, he took e-learning to the next level.

Brown took his Hyundai and hit the road to show his students historic sites around the country.

He left the Chicago area on Aug. 28 and headed east for Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and doubled back through Pennsylvania again, before hitting Virginia and Washington D.C.