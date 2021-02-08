‘This might be right now, the eye of the hurricane’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 2/8

Hillary Clinton and John Wayne Gacy have 1 thing in common -- they were both born at Chicago's Edgewater Hospital. That fun fact is a metaphor for the paths the hospital started on and where they ended up. It closed in 2001 in the wake of a Medicare fraud scandal -- they were luring in homeless people, seniors and addicts to perform medical tests and procedures on them -- many which were medically unnecessary.

Living in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side, Ganz and Young had become fascinated with the mysterious complex of abandoned buildings down the street that once made up Edgewater Hospital, founded in 1929.