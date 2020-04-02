This is how you can help your local restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

R.J. Melman discusses what restaurants are doing at this time, from carryout and delivery options in the city and Chicago suburbs, family meals, creative cocktail kits, and meal kits, wine and booze to-go and more.

A Lettuce Entertain You Employee Emergency Fund to help support our employees in this time of crisis were set up and folks can contribute through Go Fund Me.

To see all carryout and delivery options at a Lettuce Restaurant near you, visit www.leye.com/delivery-pickup

In addition to carryout and delivery, several of the Lettuce restaurants are joining forces to create family meals, called: Lettuce Take Care of You. These are 3 meals for one week, all that feed a family of 4 for $150 from some of your favorite LEYE spots like RPM Steak, Cafe-Ba-Ba-Reeba and il Porcellino. Guests can order the meals for Monday, Wednesday and Friday OR Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Restaurants including Osteria Via Stato, Crab Cellar, Saranello’s and others are offering family meal options that guests can order.

Lettuce restaurants like Aba, Beatrix, Bub City, Quality Crab, and Oyster Bah, and Three Dots and a Dash are offering cocktail kits so guests can shake up their favorite cocktails at home.

Stella Barra Pizzeria is also doing a DIY pizza kit and for dessert, Summer House Santa Monica and Beatrix are offering cookie dough kits - both perfect for kids.

All the information for family meals, meal kits, cocktail kits, and booze to-go can be found at LEYE.com

Leye.com

Instagram: @LettuceentertainYou