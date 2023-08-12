

CHICAGO, Ill. — An event featuring decorated boats, live music and fireworks is taking place on Lake Michigan on Saturday evening.

The third annual Venetian Night will kick off on August 12 at 8:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. at Monroe Harbor.

This year’s event, presented by the Italian American Human Relations Foundation & The 31st Street Harbor Association of Black Boaters, will feature a performance by rapper Brendan Tripodi (also known as BIG TRIPP) and a fireworks display at Navy Pier.

Venetian Night Coordinator Trevian Kutti and Rapper Brendan Tripodi had details on what attendees can expect.