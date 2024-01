Some people decide to participate in “dry january.”

I’s when you go without alcohol for 31 days.

Experts warn it’s not for people with alcohol use disorder but for those who want a fresh start in 2024.

Psychotherapist and author Kelley Kitley joined the WGN Morning News with tips for and benefits of a Dry January.

