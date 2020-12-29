They filmed an entire season of RuPaul’s Drag Race during the quarentine and there are two Chicago Queens!

After winning six Emmy® Awards this year and solidifying itself as the most awarded reality competition show in history, the highly anticipated new season is bringing together thirteen fabulous queens as they vie for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000.

Additionally, the Emmy®-nominated after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following at 9:30PM ET/PT. “Untucked” brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week’s elimination.

“Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” said Executive Producer and five-time Emmy® Award-winning host, RuPaul.