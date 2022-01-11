‘These kids are being held hostage’: Former Chicago CEO Paul Vallas weighs in CTU agreement to resume in-person learning

After missing five days of instruction, Chicago’s public school students return to class Wednesday.

The union hoped for a one-week period of remote learning starting Wednesday, with classroom instruction resuming next Tuesday.

Instead, the Chicago Teachers Union accepted the shortened timeline as part of a tentative agreement that ended the teachers’ work action is expected to include expanded COVID-19 testing, better contact tracing, and investment in personal protective equipment.

Students and staff will get K-95 masks, there will be substitute teacher incentives, and Springfield will provide 350-thousand antigen tests.

The teachers union says the school system will establish metrics for the closure of schools in severe COVID-19 outbreaks.

Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas says he still has concerns about the path forward for students.

