“There are 200 companies making vaccines” Dr. Robert Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 7/8

Flashback WeekendChicago Horror Con presentsBruce Campbell LIVE at the Drive-in!This Friday and SaturdayMidway Drive-in in Dixon, ILwww.flashbackweekend.comandThe Cool Side of My Pillowwww.bruce-campbell.com

Film and TV Star Bruce Campbell (“Ash” from the original “EVIL DEAD” trilogy, TV’s “ASH VS. EVIL DEAD”) will be bringing safe fun to his fans at Flashback Weekend’s Midway Drive-In Theater in Dixon, IL as part of his Drive-In Social Distancing Tour.

Bruce will take the Midway Drive-In stage each night and perform extended Q & A’s, in addition to introducing all three feature films of his original “EVIL DEAD” trilogy during this epic two night event.