Best-known for their hit parodies on social media, Kim and Penn have established a worldwide fan base with more than one billion views and 5.3 million followers across digital platforms as they continue to be one of the most sought-after content creators for family brands. The husband-wife duo now bring their trademark sense of humor and complete vulnerability in their first-ever book that offers a fresh approach to the intricacies of marriage — and why they believe it’s worth fighting for.
In “Everybody Fights,” Kim and Penn draw from their 16 years of marriage, with the help of their marriage coach Dr. Christopher Edmonston, and break down their biggest, and in some cases, funniest fights, sharing their 10 most common “Fight Fails,” with solutions on how to combat them.
Their viral videos now have over 1 billion views in total! Kim and Penn Holderness talk about their new book “Everybody Fights”
Best-known for their hit parodies on social media, Kim and Penn have established a worldwide fan base with more than one billion views and 5.3 million followers across digital platforms as they continue to be one of the most sought-after content creators for family brands. The husband-wife duo now bring their trademark sense of humor and complete vulnerability in their first-ever book that offers a fresh approach to the intricacies of marriage — and why they believe it’s worth fighting for.