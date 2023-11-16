Scott Berg is the author of a new book on the great Chicago fire and how a series of unfortunate mishaps and misunderstandings along with insufficient preparation and a high south-westerly wind combined to set the stage for one of the most infamous calamities in history.

“The Burning of the World: The Great Chicago Fire and the War for a City’s Soul”

