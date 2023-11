Drawing on more than 100 interviews with former CIA operatives, Liza Mundy reveals the history of three generations at the CIA, and the women who fought to become operatives, transformed spycraft, and tracked down Osama bin Laden.

“The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA”

lizamundy.com

X: @lizamundy

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.