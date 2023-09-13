New documentary coming to Netflix: Mike Veeck, son of MLB franchise owner Bill Veeck, blows up his father’s career. Exiled from the game he loves, the younger Veeck spends the next few decades clawing his way up from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself.

“The Saint of Second Chances”

Streaming Sept. 19th on Netflix

mikeveeck.com

