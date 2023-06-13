How do elite athletes and star coaches bring their “A game” consistently and in the big moment, not just once or twice, but day after day? What are the qualities that allow them to overcome pressure, elevate their performance, and achieve mastery? And how can we harness these qualities to become champions in our own lives?

Twitter @sallyjenkinswa1

Instagram @sallyjenx

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.