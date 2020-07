The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced as many small town stages since elementary school, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready to strike their own chords as original singers and songwriters, with their debut songs, “Count On Me, Count On You” & “Lost Boy,” premiering summer of 2020.

