She spent years peddling wellness products when she worked for Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop. But when Elise Loehnen realized she no longer had a healthy relationship with her body, she quit.

In her new book, she explores how that sort of culture has affected our expectations of women. It’s called “On Our Best Behavior: The Seven Deadly Sins and the Price Women Pay to Be Good.”

eliseloehnen.com

Instagram: @eliseloehnen

TikTok: @elise.loehnen

Podcast: Pulling the Thread

