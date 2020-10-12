‘The only trigger to make you think it’s COVID is the loss of smell’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 10/12

Need to get away this weekend? The Chicago Scene back on the road and we've found our way to Mission Point for a weekend getaway. Unplug and absorb this vintage resort transporting you back to a simpler time. Located on the sunrise side of historic Mackinac Island, enjoy a time and space where horses are the main form of transportation and the setting is nothing but relaxation. It's Pure Michigan and the Chicago Scene on the road!

Be whisked away to a resort unlike any other. Located on the sunrise side of historic Mackinac Island, Mission Point has something to offer everyone. Whether you’re a family looking for an unforgettable summer vacation, a couple looking for a romantic getaway, or a business executive looking for a meeting space with a picturesque backdrop, Mission Point Resort will amaze you.