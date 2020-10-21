‘The only thing that matters now is what happened in the last two weeks’ Dr. Robert Murphy answer viewer COVID-19 questions 10/21

Nikki DeLoach is one of Hallmark's leading ladies and a fan favorite. She is returning this fall in the films "Sweet Autumn" and "Cranberry Christmas."

in addition to acting, she's a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. She co-founded What We Are, a blog community that aims to unite women and give them a platform to share common experiences on issues they are facing today. You can check out the blog here. She is also a Celebrity Champion and spokesperson for The Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her father who is living with Pick’s Disease, a rare form of dementia. This year DeLoach has teamed up with her friend Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisleyto raise awareness and funds for the Los Angeles Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is taking place virtually on November 7th.