The Morning News team shares their 3 favorite music albums

CHICAGO — The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl gave a list of three albums every kid should listen to, so the WGN Morning News crew decided to share their three favorite music albums. This is what they chose:
Larry:
Rush, Moving Pictures
Tears For Fears, Seeds of Love
Run DMC, self-titled album
Patrick:
Rocky IV Soundtrack
Stryper, To Hell With The Devil
Now That’s What I Call Music Volume 7
Paul:
German Military Marches
Saul ‘El Jaguar’ Alarcon, El Katch
Herr Tischbein, Kragenweite
Robin:
Grease Soundtrack
Queen’s Greatest Hits
Barry Manilow’s Greatest Hits