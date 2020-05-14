The minds behind ‘The Impractical Jokers bring us ‘The Misery Index’

People across the United States are dealing with an unprecedented situation and stress is at an all-time high. Normal life seems like a distant memory and there’s a great deal of uncertainty about the future. During this time of crisis, comedian Tom Papa’s new book has a message of comfort and reassurance—in YOU’RE DOING GREAT! And Other Reasons to Stay Alive (St. Martin’s Press; On-sale: May 12, 2020), Papa urges everyone to go easier on themselves and appreciate the world around them. His essays focus on small comforts, happy memories, and family. And, of course, Papa’s message is delivered with his signature humor and charm. YOU’RE DOING GREAT! will have readers laughing and feeling better, something everyone needs right now.Papa, best-known for his stand-up and love of bread, made readers everywhere laugh out loud with his critically-acclaimed first book, Your Dad Stole My Rake. Like his stand-up, Papa’s books celebrate the everyday and inject some much-needed perspective into an increasingly frenetic world. YOU’RE DOING GREAT! shares more stories of his and his family’s misadventures (you’ll never look at a fan the same way again). He celebrates the things that make life great like coffee, wine, and dogs. Papa also encourages everyone to celebrate the body they have—eat, love your love handles, bake the bread. While you’re stuck at home, wondering if you’ll ever eat a restaurant again, remember, you’re doing great.

ABOUT HIS RADIO SHOW:Tom is a writer and regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show, Live From Here, a variety show hosted by Chris Thile that features a unique blend of musical and comedy performances. Tom is featured on the show in his own regular segment, “Out. In. America. With Tom Papa,” heard by the 2.6 million fans of the weekly radio show.