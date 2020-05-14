The minds behind ‘The Impractical Jokers bring us ‘The Misery Index’

Hosted by Jameela Jamil and inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of psychologists. This season will feature special themed episodes, including dueling grandmothers, a visit from one of The Tenderloins’ family members, and a showdown between motherlands.
The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the Creators, Executive Producers, and Stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its ninth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras, all the while showcasing their longstanding camaraderie. In addition to TV success, The Troupe has toured steadily over the last six years with its wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.