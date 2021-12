CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has been extended until 5 p.m. on December 30. The district has also added another drop-off location.

Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19. CPS encouraged families to test students before returning results via FedEx or a participating library location.