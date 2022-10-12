CHICAGO – Recently, he dealt with a phishing scam over the phone, and it wasn’t the best of experiences.

Now Pat Tomasulo is using the lessons that he learned during it to help people if they are caught in a similar situation.

He shared some of those tips during “The List” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday, including what to have on you and how to conduct yourself in the middle of a phishing scam.

You can watch that segment in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.