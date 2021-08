OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — A pro skateboarder has been reportedly charged with murder after a Wheaton man died over the weekend.

The Daily Herald reports that Terry Kennedy, 36, of Long Beach, California, allegedly punched Josiah Kassahun, 23, in the head on July 27. Kassahuh died Saturday of blunt force injuries to his head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.