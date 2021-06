WGN Radio, WGN-TV, and NewsNation joined together for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring. On this day, established by Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook in 2016, all 199 Nexstar TV stations - and one radio station - give back to their communities by supporting organizations in their communities.

Here in Chicago, WGN-TV, WGN Radio, and NewsNation partnered with Greater Chicago Food Depository and Vitalant for Nexstar Founder's Day.