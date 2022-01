JOLIET, Ill. — The next phase of construction on the new Houbolt Road Bridge and interchange in Joliet is ready, Gov JB Pritzker announced Thursday.

The project is part of the $33.2 billion dollar Rebuild Illinois initiative.

The toll bridge will be completed through a public private partnership. CenterPoint Properties is investing $170 million in the project. It includes a new interchange configuration as well, a critical interchange and access point for Joliet.