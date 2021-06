CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The family of a McKinley High School football player is calling for more action after it says the head coach forced the teen to eat a pizza containing pork.

The incident happened on May 24 after the junior missed practice with an injury. According to the family's attorney, head coach Marcus Wattley made the teen sit in the middle of the gym and eat the whole pizza. If he didn't, his surrounding teammates would have to run extra drills. The attorney said Wattley also threatened to kick the teen off the team. The 17-year-old's Jewish faith strictly forbids eating pork or pork residue.