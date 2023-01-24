CHICAGO – Sometimes we all need to get away from the daily grind and be impressed by random videos on the internet.

Well, there are some that stand out a little more than the rest, and one of the WGN Morning News hosts knows exactly which ones she likes best.

Robin Baumgarten decided to share those during “The List” on Tuesday’s and she had a collection of very unique videos to share with the hosts and the viewers.

You can watch Robin’s choices on “The List” from January 24’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

Here is a list of the videos that Robin featured on Tuesday’s show.

EXTREME CLEANING

Aurikatariina

See the full video by clicking here.

EXTREME LAWN MOWING

SB Mowing

See the full video by clicking here.

EXTREME POWER WASHING

Lawn Care Juggernaut

See the full video by clicking here.

EXTREME HORSE HOOF TRIMMING

S&S Horseshoeing

See the full video by clicking here.

