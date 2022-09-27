CHICAGO – There are some predictions that end up working out and some that don’t, while others completely miss the mark.

That was the case for a number of predictions that were featured by Mike Toomey during “The List” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday morning in the 9 AM portion of the show.

From the need for telephones to doubts about The Beatles’ impact on society, some of these predictions from prognosticators simply fell short. Some of them, in fact, are almost comical in how far off base they would end up being in the coming years.

You can watch these predictions that were may of the mark on “The List” by clicking on the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.