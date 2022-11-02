CHICAGO – There is much debate about how much to overprotect your children as they grow, and Paul Konrad was ready to join it on Wednesday.

Using some guidance from the work of Esther Wojcicki, he gave his five ways to not coddle your kids for “The List” on WGN Morning News on November 2nd.

He also had a bonus entry as well – one that he created based of his own experiences.

You can see what Paul had to say in “The List” in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.