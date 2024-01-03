Here are the 8 “Dead Johns” that Paul Konrad would like to meet:

John The Baptist

John The Apostle

John Wilkes Booth

John Adams

John F. Kennedy

John Denver

John McAfee

John Gotti

Find out why on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News The List. (Spoiler alert: Larry Potash would definitely NOT have lunch with John Wilkes Booth.)

