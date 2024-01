On the latest WGN Morning News The List, New Jersey native Pat Tomasulo presents words and phrases you only hear in New Jersey. Technically, the last one could be a lot of words.

Fill It Up, Regular

Jughandle

Downdashore

Benny

Skeev

Mortadell and Gabagool

%$#*%^#%@!!!!!!!

