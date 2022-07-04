Sarah Jindra shared some kid-friendly “fireworks.”

Exploding Liquid “Firework”

  • Decorate a bottle of Diet Coke
  • Drop a whole pack of Mentos into the Diet Coke at once and RUN! 

Rocket “Firework”

  • Decorate a Mini M&M’s container like a rocket; rocket top should be opposite of the container opening 
  • Fill container 1/4 of the way with vinegar 
  • Wrap 1 tsp of baking soda in a piece of toilet paper, hold it on the inside of the rocket as you secure the lid, flip it over and RUN! 

Exploding “Firework” Bags

  • Add a cup of cornstarch and a cup of white vinegar to a ziplock baggie; Add red or blue food coloring. 
  • Wrap 1-2 tbsp of baking soda in a piece of toilet paper, hold it on the inside of the baggie as you zip it shut. 
  • Lay the baggie on the ground and RUN! 

Foaming “Firework” 

  • Add 3/4 cup hydrogen peroxide to a bottle; squirt dish soap in and swirl
  • Add food coloring down the sides of the bottle
  • Mix 1 tbsp yeast with 3 tbsp water, stir 30 sec
  • Add mix to bottle and WATCH!