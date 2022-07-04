Sarah Jindra shared some kid-friendly “fireworks.”
Exploding Liquid “Firework”
- Decorate a bottle of Diet Coke
- Drop a whole pack of Mentos into the Diet Coke at once and RUN!
Rocket “Firework”
- Decorate a Mini M&M’s container like a rocket; rocket top should be opposite of the container opening
- Fill container 1/4 of the way with vinegar
- Wrap 1 tsp of baking soda in a piece of toilet paper, hold it on the inside of the rocket as you secure the lid, flip it over and RUN!
Exploding “Firework” Bags
- Add a cup of cornstarch and a cup of white vinegar to a ziplock baggie; Add red or blue food coloring.
- Wrap 1-2 tbsp of baking soda in a piece of toilet paper, hold it on the inside of the baggie as you zip it shut.
- Lay the baggie on the ground and RUN!
Foaming “Firework”
- Add 3/4 cup hydrogen peroxide to a bottle; squirt dish soap in and swirl
- Add food coloring down the sides of the bottle
- Mix 1 tbsp yeast with 3 tbsp water, stir 30 sec
- Add mix to bottle and WATCH!