CHICAGO – Can you use an emoji that makes you look old?

Robin Baumgarten thinks so, and she made that the subject of her picks for “The List” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

You can see which emojis she believes that if you send will make you look old by clicking on the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.