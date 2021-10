AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Friday over whether Texas can leave in place the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the second-most populous state in the U.S.

A lawsuit filed by the Biden administration seeks to land the first legal blow against the state law that has thus far withstood an early wave of challenges, including one reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which allowed it to remain in force.