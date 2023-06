In his new book, Nick de Semlyen shares the behind-the-scenes story of the action heroes who ruled 1980s and ’90s Hollywood and the beloved films that made them stars, including Die Hard, First Blood, The Terminator, and more.

nickdesemlyen.com

Twitter @nickdesemlyen

Instagram @nickdesemlyen

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.