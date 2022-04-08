David A. Arnold says his stand up, award winning television projects and surging social media presence all have one thing in common, his family.

The writer, comedian and producer has been doing stand up for nearly 30 years. Now with one Netflix special under his belt and another one on the way, he’s back on the road and on stage at the Improv this weekend.

Check Improv for times and tickets.

The sitcom he created, “That Girl Lay Lay” is up for a Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Award, you can vote here!