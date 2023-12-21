New documentary from Steve Kozak & Jeremy Coon tells the behind the scenes story of the infamous, “The Star Wars Holiday Special” that aired only one time in 1978. It has gained cult status over the last 45 years as a “how did this get made?” fiasco.

A Disturbance in the Force — Streaming Now

disturbanceintheforce.com

X: @swhsdoc

Instagram: @swhsdoc

Facebook: A Disturbance in the Force

