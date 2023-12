Identical twin sisters Anne McQueen and Susan Briggs of Salt Lake City have gone viral on TikTok. They’re known as “The Grandmas” and their first post has more than 17 million views. Mikey Metcalfe is their grandson-in-law and runs the sisters’ TikTok account.

TikTok: @moandmiss

