‘The Goonies’ reunion with original cast happening today

“Goonies never say die!” Fans have been craving a Goonies reunion for years, today they get their wish! According to NME, actor, and comedian, Josh Gad announced the news on his YouTube channel while joining Sean Astin as he recited Mikey’s famous ‘Troy’s bucket’ monologue. He’s organizing the special reunion of the 1985 Steven Spielberg-produced cult classic.

The event is set to take place today (April 27th) At 11 a.m. Central time on Gad’s YouTube channel. Other original cast members set to join include starts Kerrie Green (Andy), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Martha Pimpton (Stef), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Josh Brolin (Brand) and Sean Astin (Mikey).

