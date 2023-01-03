On Tuesday morning, we had the first “6@6” of the new year as Larry, Robin, Paul, and Pat, commented on six unique topics featured in the segment.

The first one of 2023 included a discussion on Chatbot, what RSVP stands for, sausage biscuits and gravy, the idea of “Damp January” along with a few more interesting topics for the 6 AM hour.

You can watch this edition of the “6@6” on January 3’s show by clicking on the video above and here’s to another great year of segments.

