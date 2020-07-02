website www.farmlink.org, instagram @farmlinkproject.org
MISSION:
The FarmLink Project is a grassroots movement striving to prevent food waste and alleviate food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. While farms are experiencing extreme surplus due to reduced commercial orders, food banks are facing soaring demand and shortages of donated food. FarmLink is innovating a new supply chain to transport surplus produce from farms to food banks in need. 100% of donations to FarmLink are used to purchase produce and pay the wages of farmers and truckers. We keep employees staffed, prevent fresh produce from ending up in landfills, and put food onto the tables of those who need it most.