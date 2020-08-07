The enduring magic and popularity of Bob Ross

It’s been 25-years since Bob Ross passes away, and he seems more popular than ever.

Why do new generations love to watch him paint “happy little trees?” — or even paint along with him?

Ross’ instructional show “The Joy Of Painting” aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS stations across the US and Canada — and it seems the internet age has been perfect to preserve his legacy.

Sarah Strohl is one of the caretakers of all things Bob Ross. She is the Executive Assistant to the President of ‘Bob Ross Inc’ and joined WGN Morning News for an interview Friday.