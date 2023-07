The new documentary, “The Deepest Breath” offers a never-before-seen glimpse into one of the most dangerous sports in the world, professional Free Diving.

The film’s director Laura McGann joined us live to discuss the film.

“The Deepest Breath” streaming on Netflix

Instagram @lauramcgann

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.