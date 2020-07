https://www.dalailamainnerworld.com/

A New Zealand artist has done what no other has done before – she’s convinced the Dalai Lama to make an album. The record, titled Inner World, will be released next week to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday.

The Dalai Lama’s first album featuring some of the most famous Buddhist mantras was created in Junelle and Abraham Kunin’s Auckland home studio.