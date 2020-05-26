The Class That Can: Coronavirus is a creative book that will teach children in grades K-4 about coronavirus and what they can do to stay safe.

As the students in the “Class That Can” are learning from home, their zany teacher, Mrs. Can, introduces them via computer to two pediatricians who answer their questions about coronavirus.

Like all the books in the Class That Can series, this resource is written in a tone and style that young people will embrace and understand.

BACKGROUND:

Riya is an 8th grader in the Chicago Public Schools and recently co-wrote a children’s book on coronavirus.

She received a grant from Northwestern that allows every teacher in the US to download a free e-book version of the book! All students in CPS can also download a free copy at www.citizensofcan.com/cps.