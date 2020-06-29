The Chicago Scene in the Edison Park neighborhood as we explore Chicago’s outdoor dining program

To find out more about Edison Park, click here!
Chicago’s outdoor dining program is underway in spots all over the city. The Chicago Scene ventured to the most northwest point of the city to see what it looks like in Edison Park. Local restaurants like the Curragh Irish Pub, Que Onda, Zia’s Trattoria, and Firewater Saloon are officially part of the City of Chicago’s Expanded Outdoor Patio Program. Oliphant will be closed every weekend starting at 4pm on Friday until Sunday at 11pm.
Please continue to support all our local restaurants! Edison Park Inn Emerald Isle Edison Park Nonno Pino’s Italian Kitchen in Edison Park Moretti’s Edison Park Don Juans Chicago Cafe Touche #edisonpark