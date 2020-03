Married couple Tim Laman and Cheryl Knott have been documenting the life of endangered species since 1992! Knott and Laman spoke on how they fused their knowledge of photography and biological anthropology to observe Orangutans more closely in their environment.

The duo will be speaking at “Adventures Among Orangutans” at the Auditorium Theater, in part of the National Geographic speaker series. The show will begin on March 10 at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information, click here.