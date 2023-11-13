Author Michael MacCambridge talks about how no decade in American sports history featured such convulsive cultural shifts as the 1970s. So many things happened during the decade: the move of sports into prime-time television, the beginning of athletes’ gaining a sense of autonomy for their own careers, integration becoming more of the rule than the exception, and the social revolution that brought females more decisively into sports.

michaelmaccambridge.com

Instagram @MacCambridge

X @MacCambridge

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.