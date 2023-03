You read the book and couldn’t wait for the movie. But did that adaptation live up to the hype?

Critic, editor, author and film editor for “The Wrap,” Kristen Lopez has a book looking at some of the best and worst book-to-film adaptations of all time. It’s called “But Have You Read The Book.”

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.