Mike Barnette is part of the dive team that discovered Space Shuttle Challenger wreckage is back to uncover more secrets from bottom of ocean floor in the new season of the History channel show.

“The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters”

Premieres Nov. 14th — The HISTORY Channel

history.com

@history

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.